TRS to ‘fight’ Centre in Parliament

HYDERABAD

10 September 2020 22:14 IST

‘Centre denying legitimate funds to Telangana’

The TRS has warned of `big fights' with the NDA government at the Centre for injustice done to the State and will organise a dharna with like minded parties both within and outside Parliament in the coming session.

This was decided at a meeting of the Parliamentary party of TRS, presided by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday.

Briefing reporters later, Parliamentary party leader K. Keshava Rao and TRS leader in the Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao accused the Centre of ignoring the interests of Telangana for the past seven years. It did not concede funds constitutionally guaranteed to the State nor kept its promises.

Advertising

Advertising

“ Therefore, the TRS had nothing left but to wage a struggle against the Centre in Parliament. Never mind even if it is termed as a war,” Keshava Rao remarked.

Listing out the injustices done to Telangana, he said the Centre failed to resolve the inter-State disputes on sharing of Krishna water and not allotted adequate urea in proportion to the 24 % increase in cropped area.

The TRS will oppose the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020 which was proposed to be enacted as the Centre wanted to enjoy high-handedness over the States by the legislation. Will the BJP leaders in the State support the Act?, he asked.

The Centre also violated the GST Act by denying to the State a compensation of over ₹10,000 crore. It was silent on 22 Navodaya schools which were due for sanction to the State. Not a rupee was released to the textile park at Warangal. The new air strips in the State were not announced.

In these circumstances, the TRS will wage an uncompromised struggle against the Centre. There must be a limit to the bluff called by the Centre. Never seen such a government that was so deceitful, he added.

Mr. Nageswara Rao asked the Congress and BJP MPs of the State to decide for themselves if they would join the fight of TRS against the Centre. There was no point to voice their grievances against Centre from here. The Chief Minister was vexed with merely writing letters to the Centre seeking assistance.

There was no question of sparing the Centre any more. It proposed to install meters to the agricultural pump sets of farmers with the backing of Electricity (Amendment) Act. It also aimed to waive payment of GST compensation due to the State citing poor resources on account of corona virus. The BJP MP could not even secure Navodaya schools for the State, he added.