TRS to become a national party if necessary: KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the TRS will become a national party, if necessary, and asked why not the party emerge on the national stage to pull down “a corrupt government at the Centre with like minded forces”.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Rao said that his attempts to float a national party had already begun. He said that his idea was to recreate a mass upsurge at the national level like he did for Statehood in Telangana to make India a powerful country.

Emphasising that he was not the one to be scared by the BJP’s strategy to win leaders from other parties to its side with the intervention of CBI, Enforcement Directorate and other Central agencies, Mr. Rao said that he could not be pinned down as he had done no wrong. “The BJP had become arrogant towards leaders who did not yield,” he said.

“The TRS will not pull down the BJP-led Central government by backdoor methods like it did recently in Maharashtra. But, will go back to people to explain to them that the country will fall behind by a 100 years if the BJP continued in power. With the value of rupee going down against dollar, inflation, price hike, unemployment and declining GDP, the country stared at a bleak future.

Mr. Rao welcomed the BJP slogans of “double engine government” to steer the country but stressed that there would be no mismatch in the speed of the two engines. The country needed non-BJP double engine government with the Central and State governments working as good as TRS, he said.