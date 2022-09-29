TRS thanks CM for giving 30% share in SCCL profits as bonus to workers

‘Centre conspiring to privatise coal mines in TS to weaken SCCL’

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 29, 2022 18:11 IST

The Telangana Rasthra Samithi (TRS) has thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for approving 30% share in the profits of the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) for the year 2021-22 as bonus to its workers to be paid before Dasara festivities.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and MLC Dande Vittal, all belonging to the coal mining areas, stated that the share of workers in the company’s profits had been only 18% up to 2014 and, gradually, after formation of Telangana, it had been increased to 30% . No other public sector coal company in the country would give such a share in profits to their employees, they said.

The TRS leaders said the proactive measures of the State Government had helped SCCL jack up its operations and profits. The turnover of the company was expected to be around ₹32,000 crore this year (2022-23). Workers’ welfare was top priority for the State Government, they said, adding that service of about 9,000 workers was approved by it after 2014. The employees were also being given interest-free housing loans.

They accused the Centre of denying incentives to SCCL although it was performing in top gear and conspiring to privatise the coal mines in the State. They alleged that the patriotism of BJP leaders was only in word and not in deed. With its pro-privatisation policies, the Centre was destabilising public sector undertakings.

