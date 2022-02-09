TRS, TBGKS hold deeksha

PEDDAPALLI

09 February 2022 22:45 IST

Vociferously condemning the Centre’s decision to auction the four coal blocks in Telangana for commercial mining, the leaders of the ruling TRS and the Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) held “deeksha” in all the 11 areas of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) across the State’s coal belt region on Wednesday.

In Ramagundam region, TRS MLA from Ramagundam K Chandar, TBGKS general secretary M Raji Reddy and others took part in the “deeksha” in Godavarikhani town.

The protesters displayed placards denouncing the Centre’s decision to auction the four coal blocks - Kalyan Khani Block 6, Koyagudem Block III, Sathupalli Block III and Shravanpalli in Telangana for sale of coal.

They shouted slogans demanding allocation of the four coal blocks to the government-owned SCCL.

Addressing the demonstration, the TRS local leaders alleged that the Centre’s move would pave way for “privatisation” of the largest public sector undertaking in Telangana, “undermining” the interests of thousands of coal workers and “hampering” Telangana’s growth engine.

Deeksha was also held in the coal towns of Yellandu and Kothagudem in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and elsewhere in the coal belt region of the State.