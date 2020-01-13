Telangana

TRS tastes victory: wins six wards unopposed

Other contestants withdraw from race in some municipalities in erstwhile Karimnagar district

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi tasted its first victory in the municipal elections in the erstwhile Karimnagar district by winning six municipal divisions unanimously from various municipalities on Monday after the completion of withdrawal of nominations by the contestants.

In Peddapalli Municipality, local legislator D. Manohar Reddy’s daughter-in-law D. Mamatha Reddy won unanimously from 21st ward and another TRS candidate Kolipaka Srinivas won from 18th ward in the municipality following the withdrawal of other contestants.

Similarly, Minister for Health Eatala Rajender had ensured the victory of TRS candidate from 2nd municipal ward Yadagiri Naik unanimously in the Huzurabad Municipality. Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K. Taraka Rama Rao ensured the victory of TRS candidate Darla Keertha from 34th ward in Sircilla Municipality.

In Korutla Municipality, TRS candidate Umadevi was elected unopposed from 23rd ward following the withdrawal of other candidates. In Metpally Municipality, TRS candidate Ranaveni Sujatha was elected unanimously from 19th ward. The unanimous victory of TRS candidates from various municipalities boosted the morale of the party rank and file and they have intensified their electioneering.

