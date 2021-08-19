TRS takes strong objection to language used by Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD

19 August 2021 21:41 IST

People did not believe Sonia Gandhi was instrumental in creation of Telangana State, claim MLAs

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi took strong exceptions to the intemperate language used by Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy against the State government and alleged that the TPCC president was known for making false propaganda.

TRS Legislature Party members, including Government whip G. Balaraju, Public Undertakings Committee chairman A. Jeevan Reddy and others, alleged that not just the people, senior Congress leaders were expressing dismay at the language that was being used by Mr. Revanth Reddy. They dared the Congress party to ensure that its security deposit was not forfeited in the upcoming bypolls to Huzurabad constituency to prove its existence in the State.

Senior leaders like K. Jana Reddy and N. Uttam Kumar Reddy claimed that Congress president Sonia Gandhi was instrumental in carving out separate Telangana State. But people did not believe the claims. They wondered as to why the Congress and the BJP were afraid of the Dalit Bandhu scheme, a brainchild of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Have the previous Congress government’s even thought of such a scheme for financial empowerment of dalits?” Mr. Jeevan Reddy questioned adding the TPCC president should refrain from using such language against the government. “Mr. Revanth Reddy is sure to land in jail very soon,” he said. The Congress was known for ‘looting’ the country for decades together and the party has no locus standi on criticizing the TRS government that was implementing a spree of welfare and developmental programmes.

Mr. Balaraju wondered how Mr. Revanth Reddy who was engaged in small profession earned huge properties and alleged that the Congress was trying to obstruct the developmental schemes launched by the government for the welfare of all sections. The TRS would continue to remain in power for the next two decades as the government was focusing on improving the living standards of all sections.

Questioning the Congress leaders for not rejecting the benefits provided under schemes like Rythu Bandhu, the TRS legislators warned Mr. Revanth Reddy that he would not be in a position to enter Gajwel constituency if the TRS was inclined to oppose his entry.

Asked about the criticism of retired IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar, they alleged that the senior official joined the BSP with a special agenda and was hence, criticizing the government and the ruling party.