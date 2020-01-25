TRS sweeps, but Congress thorn in flesh at Khanapur

The Congress party on Saturday became a thorn in the flesh of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in former composite Adilabad district as it is in a position to claim the post of Chairman of the newly formed Khanapur Municipality in Nirmal district.

The opposition party and the TRS won five wards each of the total of dozen ULBs while the Bharatiya Janata Party and an independent candidate winning the remaining two wards.

According to sources, the winning Congress candidates and the BJP and independent have gone underground soon after the declaration of results. It is learnt that the Congress will have party MLC T. Jeevan Reddy vote in Khanapur Municipality to swing the tide in its favour.

The TRS also fell short of a clear majority in the newly formed Naspur ULB in Mancherial district but the performance of the opposition parties was not in their own favour either. Of the 25 wards, its candidates won in 10 while the Congress won in si, the BJP and independents in three, CPI winning two, and one going in favour of the All India Forward Block.

In Adilabad Municipality, where local MLA Jogu Ramanna of the ruling party is trying to get his son Premender elected as chairman, the TRS has won 24 of the 49 wards. The chairman candidate, however, will get elected what with the MLA himself voting for him in his capacity as ex officio member of the ULB.

The BJP has won 11 wards, failing to encash on the polarisation caused by the anti Citizenship Amend Act protests, while the Congress and Majlis Ittehadu Muslimeen won five wards each and the remaining four going the way of independents.

The MIM won a clear majority in the 26-member Bhainsa Municipal council in Nirmal district by winning 15 of the wards. In Nirmal, Forest Minister A. Indrakaran led the TRS in winning 30 of the 42 wards, only seven falling in the kitty of the Congress party.

In Kagaznagar, the lone ULB in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, the TRS won 22 of the 30 wards while the Congress won from 6 and independents from 2. All the six Municipalities in Mancherial district, all went the way of the TRS and in a convincing manner. In Chennur, the TRS won 16 of the 18 wards, the remaining two won by independents while it won 19 of the 22 wards in Kyathanpalli Municipality.

In Mancherial ULB the TRS won 24 of the 36 wards and in Bellampalli the party won 25 of the 34 wards. Similarly, the ruling party won nine of the 15 wards in Luxettipet.