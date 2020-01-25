TRS sweeps 15 municipalities, hung in Ramagundam

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi has swept the urban local bodies elections in the integrated Karimnagar district by winning from all the 15 municipalities. However, it was hung verdict in Ramagundam Municipal Corporation.

The TRS, which continued its winning streak since Assembly elections, continued its victory in all the rural local bodies’ elections and also in ULBs.

For the first time, the TRS had attained power in the Jagtial municipality, which was otherwise the Congress strong bastion under the leadership of MLC T Jeevan Reddy.

Against a total of 48 wards, the TRS won from 30 wards, Congress 7, BJP 3, MIM 1 and independents - 7.

Former Minister and sitting Manthani legislator D Sridhar Babu also failed to capture the Manthani municipality. Against the total of 13 wards in Manthani municipality, the TRS snatched the chairperson post by winning 11 wards and the Congress confining only to two wards.

Surprisingly, Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K Taraka Rama Rao tasted setback in his Sircilla municipality following 12 party rebels getting elected as independents.

However, the TRS had won the municipal elections by winning from 22 wards in Sircilla. Minister for Health Etala Rajender saw to it that the party wins from Jammikunta and Huzurabad municipalities, which fall in his Assembly segment. TRS won from 22 wards out of a total of 30 wards in Jammikunta, and 21 wards in Huzurabad municipality against a total of 30 wards.

In both the municipalities, the party rebel candidates won as independents in 5 wards in Jammikunta and 3 wards in Huzurabad.

Minister for Social Welfare Koppula Eshwar ensured the victory of the party from Dharmapuri and Raikal municipalities with less margin.

In Dharmapuri municipality, the TRS won from 8 wards and Congress from 7 wards out of a total of 15 wards. In Raikal, the TRS won from 9 wards, Congress 1, BJP one and independent one. Peddapalli legislator D Manohar Reddy ensured 23 wards to TRS in Peddapalli municipality out of a total of 36, five for Congress, another 5 by independents, two BJP and one MIM. In Sultanabad municipality, the TRS secured 9 wards and the Congress 6 wards out of a total of 15 wards.

Incidentally, it was a hung verdict at the Ramagundam Municipal Corporation. Against a total of 50 divisions, the TRS won 17, Congress 10, BJP 6 and independents 14. The 15 municipalities won by the TRS include; Jammikunta, Huzurabad, Choppadandi, Kothapalli, Vemulawada, Sircilla, Jagtial, Korutla, Metpally, Raikal, Dharmapuri, Manthani, Sultanabad, Peddapalli and Husnabad.