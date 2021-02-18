Telangana

Official in ACB net

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad, on Thursday caught an assistant labour officer red-handed while taking bribe of ₹5,000 for an official service.

P. Srinivas Rao, ALO at Kodad, demanded ₹15, 000 bribe to process one Datla Sainath’s application with respect to his father’s death claim relief of ₹1.3 lakh, a statement from the ACB read.

M. Shiva Venkata Krishna, a junior assistant in the office, who made the demand on behalf of the ALO, was also arrested.

