TRS’ Sunil Rao elected unanimously as the new Mayor of Karimnagar

Senior Corporator Yadagiri Sunil Rao has been unanimously elected as the third Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) in Karimnagar town on Wednesday.

Elections to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts were conducted at the Municipal Conference Hall under the supervision of Special Officer and Joint Collector G.V. Shyam Prasad Lal, Election Observer Advait Singh and Municipal Commissioner G. Venugopal Reddy after the completion of oath of office of the newly-elected corporators.

Unanimity by design

TRS Corporator Kamsala Srinivas proposed the name of Y. Sunil Rao as the TRS candidate for the Mayor’s post, while it was seconded by another TRS corporator Arsha Kiranmayi. With no other person in the contest, the Special Officer had declared Sunil Rao elected as unanimously.

For the Deputy Mayor’s election, Independent Corporator Ilender Yadav had proposed the name of TRS Corporator Challa Swaroopa Rani, who was elected unopposed in the elections. She was supported by another corporator Sudagoni Madhavi. Swaroopa Rani too was declared elected as Deputy Mayor with no one in the race. The election of Mayor and deputy mayor were conducted unanimously as per Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s directions.

BJP Corporators stay away

Incidentally, all the 13 new BJP corporators left the venue after taking oath. Only the TRS and MIM corporators remained in the conference hall. Minister for BC Welfare Gangula Kamalakar and Manakondur legislator Rasamayi Balakishan also participated in the election as ex-officio members.

Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B. Vinod Kumar, Choppadandi legislator Sunke Ravishankar, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao turned up at the Municipal Office to congratulate Mr. Sunil Rao and Ms. Swaroopa Rani.

Independents add strength

It may be recalled that the TRS had won 33 municipal divisions out of a total of 60 in MCK on Monday. On Tuesday, seven Independents joined the TRS taking its tally to 40. All the Corporators were taken to a political camp in Hyderabad and returned directly to the Municipal Office to take oath and participate in the election for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts.

Former Mayor S. Ravinder Singh, and new entrant to party V. Rajender Rao too were Mayoral aspirants However, the TRS party high command recommended the candidature of Y Sunil Rao for the coveted post. As soon as the news spread about Mr. Sunil Rao’s victory, his supporters, well-wishers, and others arrived in large numbers to greet him.