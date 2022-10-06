TRS strengthened BJP and MIM for cheap political gains: Cong. minority leaders

The Hindu BureauRavikanth Reddy R 6731 hyderabad
October 06, 2022 20:31 IST

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Minorities Department chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail said people were vexed with the communal politics of the BJP and its secret allies TRS and MIM, and appealed to the minorities to join in big numbers to welcome Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana.

Mr. Sohail, who held a review meeting with minority wings of the party here, said that the TPCC Minorities Department was planning to organise Rahul Gandhi's interaction with intellectuals, academicians, and heads of religious and social organisations during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. A detailed proposal in this regard would be submitted to the TPCC chief soon and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy will take the final decision.

He said that the failure of the TRS government in ensuring the welfare of minorities would be exposed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has cheated the Muslims on the promise of 12% reservation. Further, not even 50% of the budget allocated for minorities was spent on their welfare. Most importantly, TRS has strengthened communal forces in Telangana for its cheap political gains,” he said.

