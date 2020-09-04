‘TRS stifling voices of those exposing 2BHK anomalies’

KHAMMAM

04 September 2020

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the TRS dispensation was stifling the voices of those exposing the ‘substandard’ construction works in the two-bedroom (2BHK) housing scheme in Kamepalli mandal and various other parts of the State.

Mr Sanjay visited Harishchandrapuram in Kamepalli mandal late on Thursday evening. He interacted with the local youth, who have recently exposed alleged the inferior quality of works in the newly constructed houses of the yet to be inaugurated 2BHK colony in Harishchandrapuram, through social media. Referring to the cases reportedly booked against three persons including two tribal youths of the village over their social media posts, Mr Sanjay alleged that the persons at the helm were unleashing repressive measures against those bringing the “lacunae” to public attention.

“The cases filed against the three youths be dropped immediately and a detailed inquiry be ordered into the issue of inferior quality of the 2BHK works to take action against those responsible for it,” he demanded. Later, he visited several residential colonies situated along the Gollapadu channel in Khammam town on Thursday evening. The local dwellers, those facing the “threat of eviction” owing to the proposed Gollapadu modernisation plan, poured out their woes before him.

Mr Sanjay demanded that the authorities desist from evicting dozens of poor families from the areas along the Gollapadu channel in view of the coronavirus crisis, until alternative housing is made for them.

BJP Kisan Morcha State president K Sridhar Reddy and others were present.