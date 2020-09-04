‘TRS stifling voices of those exposing 2BHK anomalies’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that the TRS dispensation was stifling the voices of those exposing the ‘substandard’ construction works in the two-bedroom (2BHK) housing scheme in Kamepalli mandal and various other parts of the State.
Mr Sanjay visited Harishchandrapuram in Kamepalli mandal late on Thursday evening. He interacted with the local youth, who have recently exposed alleged the inferior quality of works in the newly constructed houses of the yet to be inaugurated 2BHK colony in Harishchandrapuram, through social media. Referring to the cases reportedly booked against three persons including two tribal youths of the village over their social media posts, Mr Sanjay alleged that the persons at the helm were unleashing repressive measures against those bringing the “lacunae” to public attention.
“The cases filed against the three youths be dropped immediately and a detailed inquiry be ordered into the issue of inferior quality of the 2BHK works to take action against those responsible for it,” he demanded. Later, he visited several residential colonies situated along the Gollapadu channel in Khammam town on Thursday evening. The local dwellers, those facing the “threat of eviction” owing to the proposed Gollapadu modernisation plan, poured out their woes before him.
Mr Sanjay demanded that the authorities desist from evicting dozens of poor families from the areas along the Gollapadu channel in view of the coronavirus crisis, until alternative housing is made for them.
BJP Kisan Morcha State president K Sridhar Reddy and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath