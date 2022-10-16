TRS steps up campaign for Munugode

ADVERTISEMENT

As the time is running out fast for convincing the electorate of Munugode to support the party candidates, the ruling TRS has stepped up its campaign momentum by deploying as many leaders of the party including Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and others as possible.

The TRS leaders camping in Munugode constituency are focusing on luring the village and mandal level leaders of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into its fold to expand its support base at the grassroots level as much as possible before the electioneering scheduled to conclude on November 1.

Munugode mandal unit president of BJP and Sarpanch of Palivela village G. Balraj Goud along with other mandal-level functionaries of BJP joined TRS in the presence of Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy and Rythu Bandhu Samiti president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Sunday, when Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy was holding an election rally there.

At Chandur, another section of BJP activists joined TRS at the behest of Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development E. Dayakar Rao. At Munugode, TRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra and former MLC Pula Ravinder held a community meeting scouting support for the party candidate.

Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalar campaigned in Samsthan Narayanapuram and he along with Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Whip Balka Suman held a meeting with party activists at Chandur. They rebutted the allegations of former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud made in his resignation letter to TRS and said they were baseless as he was given all opportunities in the party.

They alleged that it was Mr. Narsaiah Goud who had waited for BJP leaders’ appointment for two days in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dayakar Rao convinced 10 independents out of 83 candidates with valid nominations to withdraw from the contest for Munugode on Sunday in support of the TRS candidate.