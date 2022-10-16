TRS steps up campaign for Munugode

Party focusing on luring the village and mandal level leaders of Congress and BJP into its fold

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 16, 2022 21:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As the time is running out fast for convincing the electorate of Munugode to support the party candidates, the ruling TRS has stepped up its campaign momentum by deploying as many leaders of the party including Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and others as possible.

The TRS leaders camping in Munugode constituency are focusing on luring the village and mandal level leaders of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into its fold to expand its support base at the grassroots level as much as possible before the electioneering scheduled to conclude on November 1.

Munugode mandal unit president of BJP and Sarpanch of Palivela village G. Balraj Goud along with other mandal-level functionaries of BJP joined TRS in the presence of Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy and Rythu Bandhu Samiti president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Sunday, when Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy was holding an election rally there.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

At Chandur, another section of BJP activists joined TRS at the behest of Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development E. Dayakar Rao. At Munugode, TRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra and former MLC Pula Ravinder held a community meeting scouting support for the party candidate.

Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalar campaigned in Samsthan Narayanapuram and he along with Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Whip Balka Suman held a meeting with party activists at Chandur. They rebutted the allegations of former MP Boora Narsaiah Goud made in his resignation letter to TRS and said they were baseless as he was given all opportunities in the party.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They alleged that it was Mr. Narsaiah Goud who had waited for BJP leaders’ appointment for two days in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dayakar Rao convinced 10 independents out of 83 candidates with valid nominations to withdraw from the contest for Munugode on Sunday in support of the TRS candidate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app