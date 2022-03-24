TRS stages protests against fuel price hike

Preparatory meets held to chalk-out strategy on paddy procurement issue

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) staged protest demonstrations across the State on Thursday against the increase in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices and also against the Centre’s discriminatory policies against Telangana.

Ministers and other important leaders of the ruling party led the protests in district headquarter towns and constituency headquarters.

In Suryapet, Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy led a protest demonstration from Shankar Vilas Chowrastha to New Bus Stand, covering M.G. Road and Telangana Talli statue.

Women who participated in the protest holding placards, raised slogans against the Centre’s policies and demanded rollback of the increase in prices.

Later, they burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a mark of protest.

In Hyderabad, the protests were held at several places. In Secunderabad. Ministers Md. Mahamood Ali and T. Srinivas Yadav and MLC K. Kavitha led the protest.

At Miyapur crossroads, GHMC Mayor G. Vijayalaxmi and Serilingampally legislator A. Gandhi, and at Filmnagar Chowrastha legislator D. Nagender and others led the protest.

Speaking at the protest site, Ms. Kavitha alleged that the Centre is diverting the subsidy amount meant for the poor to the corporate companies which looted banks by writing off their debt.

She pointed out that the domestic LPG cylinder price which was at ₹400 had crossed ₹1,000 now. She demanded that the State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay take up a fight on behalf of women so that the fuel prices are rolled back.

In Mahabubnagar, Minister V. Srinivas Goud, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy, Sports Authority Chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy and others participated in the protest.

Preparatory meets

Meanwhile, preparatory meetings were held by Ministers in several districts to chalk-out the strategy for agitation planned against the Centre on the issue of paddy procurement in Telangana on Friday and Saturday.

In Siddipet, Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao alleged that for the first time ever the Centre is refusing to procure paddy in Telangana this season and ridiculed the policy of procuring paddy at minimum support price and asking the State to supply raw rice.

Similarly, such meetings were also held at Station Ghanpur, at Mahabubabad and other places wherein Ministers E. Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, legislators Dr. T. Rajaiah, B. Saraiah, B. Shankar Naik, MP M. Kavitha and others asked gram panchayat to adopt resolution on March 26 demanding the Centre to procure entire rabi paddy produced in Telangana. The mandal parishads were asked to adopt resolution on March 27 and zilla parishad on March 30.