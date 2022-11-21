TRS scoffs at BJP talk of coming to power through democratic means

November 21, 2022 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has criticised the “duplicity” of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for speaking about coming to power here through democratic means rather than grabbing it, but at the same time, it is toppling non-BJP governments in several States.

Reacting to the statement of Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy at the BJP’s political training camp being held here, TRS MLA D. Sudheer Reddy said on Monday that it was like “demons chanting Vedic hymns”. It was the BJP that had either toppled governments led by other parties or grabbed power through undemocratic means in eight States so far, he pointed out.

“In spite of what they speak outside about the training classes, it appears that the party leaders are being trained in how to topple the governments of other parties and also how to use abusive language against TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family,” Mr. Sudheer Reddy told reporters here.

There was a huge difference between the TRS and BJP in admitting the legislators of other parties as BJP was poaching MLAs of other parties to topple the governments to form its own, while the TRS had admitted the MLAs as per provisions of Schedule X of the Constitution, Mr. Sudheer Reddy said, recollecting how over two-thirds of MLAs from Congress had merged in TRS Legislature Party.

He made it clear that the TRS government was not formed in the State with their joining the party. He observed that the BJP was not in a position to seek a positive vote as there was no development to showcase and that was the reason it was trying to paint itself as the custodian of Hindu religion and Haindava culture and traditions.

Stating that the noose would be tightened around BJP neck in the MLA poaching cases, Mr. Sudheer Reddy said despite repeatedly claiming that they had no role in the poaching attempt, they were moving the courts time and again. “It is a fact that the BJP was caught red-handed while trying to poach TRS MLAs with the help of some Swamijis,” he added.