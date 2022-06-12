TRS ridicules Cong., BJP for mocking its plans to go national

Party plans to keep policies, failures of the two parties before people

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has ridiculed the reaction of the Congress and BJP to its plans to go national.

“The two parties are scared of the very idea of TRS entering national politics,” TRS MLAs said.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, TRS legislators B. Suman, T. Bhanuprasad Rao and D. Vithal said that both Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy and State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar were not eligible to speak against Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the two parties had harmed national interests over the last 75 years.

‘KCR not an expired medicine’

“KCR is not an expired medicine but a panacea to ills dogging the country now. Congress is on death bed and is getting ready for its final procession, while TRS is winning hearts not only in Telangana but beyond its borders,” the TRS leaders said.

“The BJP, on the other hand, is running a ‘Tuglaq administration’ and spreading fanaticism. TRS will expose its excesses on people,” they said, and warned BJP and Congress leaders to control their tongue. “The two parties can instead fight for implementation of the bifurcation promises made to Telangana,” they added.

Stating that the Centre was creating hurdles for Telangana even in borrowings, the TRS leaders said that they would keep the policies and failures of both the Congress and BJP before people. They also demanded that the BJP hold its national executive meeting in Hyderabad only after fulfilling the bifurcation promises made to Telangana.