TRS retains Karimnagar Mayor post

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has retained the coveted Mayor post of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) by winning 34 divisions out of the total 60 in Karimnagar town on Monday.

Incidentally, the TRS had won two municipal divisions unanimously on the last date of withdrawal of nominations. Surprisingly, the Congress Party, which had continued its sway on Karimnagar Municipality for several decades, got completely wiped out with not a single candidate winning from any of the municipal divisions in Karimnagar. In fact, a majority of Congress candidates had even lost their deposits.

BJP on the rise

The BJP, on the other hand, had consolidated its position by winning in 12 divisions compared to two divisions in the 2014 elections. The TRS rebels, who had contested as independents had won from eight divisions, and the MIM from six. The TDP, CPI and CPM, however, had failed to open their accounts.

Since the beginning of the counting, the TRS candidates had continued their leads from the counting of postal ballots. It continued to be a one-sided victory in a majority of the divisions. However, the TRS faced some stiff competition from the BJP candidates in some divisions.

Hot Mayoral race

Former Mayor S.Ravinder Singh had won for the fifth consecutive time in this election. Now, the race is hotting up for the Mayor’s post with S. Ravinder Singh, senior corporator Y. Sunil Rao, and new entrant V Rajender Rao in the race, and seeking blessings of the party high command to occupy the coveted the post. Mr. Singh is banking on his developmental works such as ₹ 1 a tap connection and ₹ 1 for conduct of last rites of all sections of the society, and other works. Besides, he is confident of the party high command’s support for the continuation of welfare schemes.

While Senior Corporator Y. Sunil Rao is banking on support from State Planning Board vice chairman B. Vinod Kumar, new entrant V. Rajender Rao is confident of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar’s support for his Mayoral bid.