TRS resorting to gimmicks ahead of MLC polls: Bhatti

Assurance to govt. employees to ensure ‘higher fitment’ an oft-repeated, broken promise, says CLP leader

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, speaking to newspersons in Wyra, has termed the TRS government’s reported assurance to the State government employees’ unions to ensure ‘higher fitment’ soon as a rhetoric gimmick for gains ahead of March 14 Legislative Council elections.

Referring to Tuesday’s reported meeting of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with leaders of the employees’ unions, the CLP leader said similar promises were made before the 2018 general elections pertaining to the PRC and nothing done till date.

“The ruling TRS is reiterating its broken promises to garner the votes of employees,” he charged, ridiculing employees’ union leaders for offering ‘Palabishekams’ to politician’s portraits without achieving anything tangible for the employees.

“The TRS has opened the doors for private players in higher education at the cost of the State universities and the poor students and breached the trust of unemployed youth by depriving them of assured jobs and unemployment allowance,” the CLP leader flayed.

“The enlightened graduates will make both the TRS and the BJP bite the dust in the March 14 MLC elections to the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda and Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar Graduates Constituencies for pursuing privatisation policies to benefit corporates,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Vikramarka’s cycle yatra intended to highlight the woes of people hard hit by the soaring prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders entered its fourth day on Wednesday.