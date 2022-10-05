TRS renames itself to Bharat Rashtra Samiti, forays into national politics

A sand art on KCR got done at Puri beach in Odisha by a TRS youth wing leader. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) on Wednesday changed its name to 'Bharat Rashtra Samiti' (BRS), heralding the party's foray into national politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

A resolution to this effect was passed at the party's general body meeting here, party sources said. Party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao read out the resolution and announced that the party's general body meet unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS.

TRS activists who gathered outside the party headquarters here, the venue for the meeting, burst into celebration soon after the announcement.

"Desh ke neta KCR" chants reverberated and similar slogans were seen in posters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first public meeting of the new party will be held with a massive gathering at New Delhi on December 9, sources said.

Mr. Rao informed his Cabinet colleagues on Sunday that his tours to other States had evoked a lot of interest in local population. They were eager to see replication of welfare schemes in Telangana like Rythu Bandhu and 24-hour power to agriculture in their own States. That will in no way undermine implementation of schemes in Telangana.

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, and VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan called on Mr. Rao earlier in the day.