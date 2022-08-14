TRS reminding people of Razakars, firing guns in the air: BJP

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay during his padayatra in the erstwhile Nalgonda district on Sunday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay alleged that power has gone to the heads of TRS Ministers, to the level of firing weapons in the air while celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’.

Speaking to reporters during his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Sunday in erstwhile Nalgonda district, he alleged that Ministers and MLAs were behaving like goons and firing guns, reminding people of the anarchic regime of Razakars. Sand mafia dons, murderers and rapists were calling the shots, going by the series of events involving the TRS leaders in recent times.

Mr. Sanjay said even advocates were being killed in broad daylight reminding the murder of lawyer Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife in Manthani and demanded that the government enact a legislation for protection of advocates immediately. The State BJP chief also accused some police officials and bureaucrats of behaving as slaves of the TRS and harassing the BJP leaders, workers and common public. “We are preparing the list of such police officials. Once the BJP comes to power, they would be shown their place,” he said.

When asked why the BJP government at the Centre has not ordered an investigation by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate into the alleged acts of omission and commission by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members, the BJP State president said his party would not interfere in the functioning of the investigating agencies.

“If the BJP government really wants to misuse its authority by ordering the ED investigation, not a single minister and MLA can be spared and everybody would have to go to jail. If the Centre does it, the media will accuse it of witch-hunting political rivals,” he claimed.

Mr. Sanjay said the by-election to the Munugode Assembly seat would jeopardise the political career of several ministers and MLAs in the TRS as the BJP was going to win the by-election hands down. “Gone are the days when the TRS leaders would win by projecting the image of KCR,” he said. He also said the Communist parties have vanished and lost relevance.

Fearing defeat in Munugode, the Chief Minister was hurriedly announcing new pensions, Cheneta Bima and other schemes only after seeing the tremendous response to the padayatra, he claimed

Replying to a question, he said he had never claimed that the Bhongir MP and Congress leader Komatireddy Venkata Reddy was in touch with him but only said he was a people’s leader.