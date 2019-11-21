TRS remains aloof

The TRS has refused to be drawn into the controversy over Union Home Ministry’s confirmation that its MLA of Vemulawada, Chennamaneni Ramesh, ceased to be an Indian citizen as the issue pertains to before his joining the party.
Mr. Ramesh joined the party after resigning from the Telugu Desam in 2010 but the issue lingered even before that, a senior TRS leader said.
On the other hand, officials of Legislature also maintained silence as they had no say in the matter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.