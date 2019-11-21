Telangana

TRS remains aloof

The TRS has refused to be drawn into the controversy over Union Home Ministry’s confirmation that its MLA of Vemulawada, Chennamaneni Ramesh, ceased to be an Indian citizen as the issue pertains to before his joining the party.

Mr. Ramesh joined the party after resigning from the Telugu Desam in 2010 but the issue lingered even before that, a senior TRS leader said.

On the other hand, officials of Legislature also maintained silence as they had no say in the matter.

