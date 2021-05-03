TRS registers an emphatic victory in Khammam civic polls

KHAMMAM

03 May 2021 21:13 IST

Party set to win the Mayor elections

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has registered a thumping victory in Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, winning 43 of the total 60 wards.

The TRS repeated its feat of impressive victory in the maiden elections to the KMC held in March 2016 thereby retaining its hold over the urban local body (ULB) for the second term in a row.

The municipality of Khammam was upgraded to Municipal Corporation in October, 2012, in the then United Andhra Pradesh.

Harping on the development plank, the ruling TRS maintained its dominance by winning 43 of the total 57 wards it contested. The ruling party has won the 10th ward unanimously.

The TRS is all set to win the coveted Mayor post reserved for women (general). The CPI, which contested from three wards in tie-up with the ruling TRS, bagged the three wards.

The Congress party has managed to win nine wards and its ally the CPI (M) has won two wards.

The BJP suffered a major setback with the party winning just a single ward of the total 47 wards it contested in the KMC election. Independent candidates have won two wards.

The TRS won three wards by a whisker. Its candidates from 33rd, 45th and 15th wards had won by a thin margin of 27, 34 and 37 votes respectively, sources said.

The CPI (M) candidates had lost the election in a few wards by a narrow margin.

Minority Welfare Department Secretary Ahmed Nadeem, the General Observer for the KMC election, along with Collector R V Karnan oversaw the counting process at SR&BGNR College held in adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols.