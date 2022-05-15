TRS refutes Amit Shah’s charge over its stand on Article 370

Plays video clip of Nama Nageswara Rao speaking in Lok Sabha in support of the bill

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has observed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has become a brand ambassador for lies as he had spoken lies on everything from devolution of Central funds to the State to scrapping of Article 370 on special status to Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Government Whip Balka Suman, legislators Methuku Ananda and Shambipur Raju played the video clipping of TRS Floor Leader Nama Nageswara Rao’s speech in Lok Sabha supporting the bill. On the talk of family politics raised by Mr. Shah during his Saturday visit, they sought to know whether there were heirs of BJP leaders in politics and posts now.

How would Mr. Shah justify his son running the cricket board when he doesn’t even know playing cricket and how is K.T. Rama Rao — who was part of the separate Telangana movement along with his father and now Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao — taking part in the administration wrong, they asked. They pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to talk about political retirement at 75 years of age, but was speaking in a different tone now.

On the debt/borrowings, the TRS leaders said the share was only 27% of GSDP in case of Telangana but in case of the Centre it was 60% of GDP. While Telangana had borrowed money for construction of projects to improve the economy, the Centre had borrowed money to help corporates benefit, they alleged. They sought to know should the people of Telangana give a chance to the BJP for selling (privatising) Singareni coal blocks.

Speaking separately, another legislator A. Jeevan Reddy said there were no slogans hailing Telangana in the public meetings organised by Congress (Rahul Gandhi) and BJP (J.P. Nadda and Amit Shah) and it clearly indicates their commitment and sincerity to Telangana. He stated that Telangana government had already filled over one lakh posts and the process to fill another one lakh posts was on.

On Mr. Shah’s talk of ₹2.52 lakh crore Central devolution to the State, he sought to know where did the excess of ₹ 1.68 lakh crore that had been actually given to the State go.