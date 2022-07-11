‘TRS ready for early polls, if BJP at Centre is game for it’

Ministers ask why BJP is evading answers to basic issues raised by KCR

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has reiterated that the party is ready to go for dissolution of the Assembly and go for elections provided Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes forward to dissolve Lok Sabha for seeking fresh mandate.

The party, however, asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership why it was evading answers to some basic questions raised by Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao on July 2 and on July 10. “Instead of speaking nonsense, the State leaders of BJP could explain to people what benefit they have derived for Telangana from the Centre or for their constituencies,” Ministers T. Srinivas Yadav, Md. Mahamood Ali and V. Srinivas Goud said speaking separately here on Monday.

They pointed out that the Chief Minister had raised some basic issues but neither the Prime Minister nor any other BJP leader was speaking on them but simply attacking the TRS Government and Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. They sought to know why BJP was politicising the ‘podu’ lands issue when the Prime Minister was sitting over a resolution sent by the Telangana Assembly on the lands.

Seeking to know whether BJP would develop Telangana only if a double-engine government was there, the Ministers said their wish would always remain a mirage as TRS would alone protect the interests of Telangana unlike the national parties. They asked whether it was not the Centre’s responsibility to procure paddy/rice from farmers under the Food Security Act instead of harassing the State and its farmers when there were huge opportunities to market even the boiled rice in the international market.

The BJP was taking ‘pride’ in reciting “Kattappas and Eknath Shindes” instead of feeling ashamed, the Ministers said and stated that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had objected to the “Kattappa” language of Rajya Sabha Member K. Laxman and not on his elevation. They sought to know whether Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay had any iota of role in the development taking place there.

Further, the Ministers said when the Prime Minister had no respect for the process of formation of Telangana what respect he or other BJP leaders would have for people here. They also took objection to the BJP leaders’ remarks of comparing Telangana with Sri Lanka and suggested that the BJP be vary of the fate met by Sri Lankan President and Prime Minister.

Legislators M. Gopinath, M. Gopal, K. Venkatesh, A. Venkateshwar Reddy and K. Bhupal Reddy and MP B. Lingaiah Yadav also spoke.