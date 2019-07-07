TRS reacts strongly to neglect of Telangana in Union Budget

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has reacted strongly to the Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying it was extremely disappointing and insipid from Telangana’s perspective.

Party working president K.T. Rama Rao tweeted on Sunday that while the Economic Survey released by the Centre praised Telangana’s initiates, the Finance Minister completely ignored a performing State’s requests for support.

NITI Aayog lauded Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha programmes of the State government to desilt irrigation tanks and provide safe drinking water to every household respectively. It also recommended to the Centre to allocate ₹ 24,000 crore to the twin schemes but, strangely, not even ₹ 24 was allocated.

Mr. Rao asked Ms. Sitharaman whether Telangana’s projects were not in the interest of the nation. Telangana had repeatedly demanded national project status for either Kaleswaram or Palamuru lift irrigation project on various fora. But, there was no mention nor even acknowledgment by Centre in the budget.

Even after five years of formation of Telangana, there was no mention of promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act of erstwhile State like concession of integrated steel plant at Bayyaram, rail coach factory at Warangal and tribal university. Why this indifference to a promising young State? Mr. Rao wondered.

He said Telangana was known for three important sectors — life sciences and pharma, information technology and textiles. But, there was no support for Kakatiya mega textile park taken up by State government and no mention of Information Technology Investment Region sanctioned for Hyderabad. There was zero support for pharmaceutical and life sciences sector which thrived in Hyderabad as a hub. Referring to hike in petrol and diesel prices provided in the budget, Mr. Rao reminded Ms. Sitharaman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s opposition to such a move when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. “Rising prices on petrol and diesel will lead to escalation of burden on daily consumables of all Indians,” Mr. Modi was reported to have said.