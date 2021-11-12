TRS raises its voice against Centre, demands Rabi paddy purchase

HYDERABAD:

Protests held in all Assembly Constituencies except GHMC area

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has raised the volume of its voice against the BJP-led Union Government, this time by demanding the latter to continue the purchase of boiled rice produced in the Rabi season in Telangana by stopping discrimination between States in the matter of rice procurement.

All the ministers, legislators and members of parliament participated in the dharnas staged in all assembly constituency headquarters in the State and in Hyderabad for the constituencies falling in the GHMC area. The protests were staged on highways, in front of the collectorates, revenue divisional offices, tahsildars’ offices and other convenient places.

According to the information reaching here, farmers along with TRS activists, leaders, workers and supporters mobilised in large numbers to express their support for the demand to the Centre to continue procurement of boiled rice produced in the Rabi season. Party leaders who participated in the protests at different places stated that their struggle was also against new farm laws which have provisions of discontinuing support price operations, provisions of fixing energy reading meters to agricultural pump-sets and others.

Speaking at Sircilla, TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao said before Telangana was formed, there were queues for seed, fertilizer and protests for adequate power supply for raising crops. Even six-hour supply was given in three phases of two hours each and now there were no such sights. Instead, farmers were being given investment support grant for taking up cultivation with confidence.

He explained that the State Government had made a small beginning of diverting farmers towards alternative crops by educating them and explaining about the situation. A section of farmers had agreed to go for other crops this Rabi season, but BJP State leaders were creating confusion in the farmers’ minds by asking them to cultivate paddy only and they (BJP) would make the State Government buy it.

At Siddipet, Minister T. Harish Rao said they had protested against low-voltage issue, burning out of motor pump-sets due to voltage fluctuation, burn out of transformers, supply of sufficient power to raise crops during day-time and for adequate supply of fertilizers in the past. “Now we have sufficient water under projects and groundwater but the Centre is going back on its responsibility of procuring Rabi paddy/rice produced in the State”.

He explained that production of raw rice was not possible in the State due to the extreme hot weather conditions that prevail during the season and it would only allow production of boiled rice. In case the paddy produced in Rabi was processed (milled) without steaming, the percentage of broken rice would be very high up to 50%, making it completely uneconomical.

As a result, giving 68 kg of raw rice for every 100 kg of paddy milled to FCI, as given in the Kharif season, in the rabi season was not possible. Farmers were forced to take to streets as it was the first time since independence which was refusing to buy paddy/rice from a State.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would respond to tweets swiftly, Mr. Harish Rao said let the farming community tweet to PM in large numbers requesting purchase of boiled rice in the rabi season so that there was a positive response from him.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Md. Mahamood Ali participated in a dharna at Indira Park, P. Sabitha Indra Reddy at Maheshwaram, A. Indrakaran Reddy at Nirmal, Errabelli Dayakar Rao at Warangal, P. Ajay Kumar at Khammam, S. Niranjan Reddy at Wanaparthy, G. Jagadish Reddy at Suryapet, V. Srinivas Goud at Mahabubnagar and V. Prashanth Reddy at Nizamabad.