TRS pushed to third place in two segments

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) candidate for Adilabad (ST) Lok Sabha seat G. Nagesh would have won by a majority of 3 lakh votes if the MLAs in the seven Assembly segments could achieve the number of votes which they promised Chief Minister and party president K. Chandrashekhar Rao before the election. Only Sirpur legislator Koneru Konappa managed to get a lead of 13,382 votes for him over Congress candidate Ramesh Rathod, and Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku, who had actually won on a Congress ticket, managed to get a slender lead of 2,727 votes for the TRS candidate over Bharatiya Janata Party's Soyam Bapu Rao.

The ruling party conceded leads in the remaining five segments, four of them to BJP and one to Congress, its performance being dismal, in a way, in Nirmal and Adilabad segments where the campaign was led by Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy and former Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna respectively. While the latter had sweated it out apparently in anticipation of a Cabinet berth, the former struggled to keep up the faith imposed in him by the party president by handing him over the responsibility of achieving a win for Mr. Nagesh.

In fact, Mr. Nagesh was pushed to third place in Nirmal segment where the Congress candidate polled 46,617 votes, 1,230 more than Mr. Nagesh's 45,387. Mr. Bapu Rao's tally was 61,172 votes which was 15,785 votes more tha the TRS votes.

The TRS candidate also ended up third in Khanapur segment where Mr. Rathod secured over 60,000 votes. The TRS got only over 30,000 votes as against the over 47,000 votes of Mr, Bapu Rao. The BJP candidate polled 63,179 votes to lead Mr. Nagesh by 15,575 votes in Adilabad segment, and got 282 votes more than the TRS candidate in Jainad mandal, the native place of Mr. Ramanna. In Adilabad urban mandal, the BJP secured a lead of 7,082 while the Congress candidate got 2,092 votes more than the ruling party candidate.

Mudhole segment, which had returned G. Vittal Reddy with a margin of over 43,000 votes in last Assembly election, gave Mr. Bapu Rao too his biggest margin of about 30,000 votes. He polled over 75,000 votes against his rival's 45,000.

In Boath segment, from where the BJP candidate hails, TRS trailed by over 18,000 votes as the BJP got over 61,000 votes against Mr. Nagesh's tally of nearly 43,000. Mr. Bapu Rao had lost the last Assembly election from this segment as a Congress candidate.