TRS pushed for ULB elections during pandemic disregarding Opposition suggestions: BJP

Centre according priority to highway through Khammam, says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy lashed out at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), accusing it of trying to win the municipal elections at all cost by “flagrantly misusing power” and resorting to “coercive tactics.”

Ahead of the April 30 elections to Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) around 750 votes were found enrolled from an educational institution and a hostel attached to it, owned by a TRS elected representative in Khammam, he charged, alleging that as many as 900 votes were found registered from a boy’s hostel and its surrounding few houses in the KMC limits.

“On what basis have such a large number of votes been registered from the specific addresses,” he asked, alleging that the ruling TRS leaders were making a mockery of democracy for electoral gains.

Mr. Reddy was speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday after participating in a road show to garner support for the BJP candidates on the concluding day of the electioneering for the KMC elections.

“The TRS government ignored the concerns expressed by all political parties over conduct of the municipal elections during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said accusing the TRS regime of exerting pressure to hold the civic polls heedless of the severity of the pandemic.

He alleged that the TRS dispensation miserably failed to fulfill its promises to shelterless poor people, unemployed youths and other sections. “Not even a single teacher, lecturer and professor post was filled in the State under the TRS regime in the last seven years,” Mr Reddy pointed out.

The enlightened people of Khammam will teach a fitting lesson to the TRS dispensation at the KMC polls for thrusting a “misrule” and “corruption-ridden regime,” he said.

Mr. Reddy claimed that the Central government accorded top priority to expand the national highway network in Khammam district.

The 58-km stretch of Khammam-Suryapet highway is being widened at a cost of ₹ 1566 crore and work on widening of a 38 km stretch between Khammam-Kodad is slated to begin soon with an outlay of ₹ 1039 crore.

The highway and road development projects those already initiated and, in the pipeline, include the Khammam-Devarapalli Greenfield National Highway, the Khammam-Warangal highway and the Khammam-Vijayawada road, he noted.

He asserted that the BJP will emerge as a force to reckon with in Khammam district after the municipal elections and fulfill the developmental aspirations of people.