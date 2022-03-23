TRS protests over Central Minister’s statement

Controversy over enhancement of tribal reservation resolution

Controversy over enhancement of tribal reservation resolution

Alleging that Union Minister for Tribal Welfare and Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu has been telling lies in regard to resolution sent by the State Government after passing it in the House, activists of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) held protest across the State. They burnt effigy of the Union Government and raised slogans against the government.

Protesting over the statement made by Mr. Bishweswar in Lok Sabha to a question raised by member Mr. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy that they had not received any resolution from the State, TRS activists held dharna before the BJP office at Nampally. They demanded that Mr. Bishweswar be removed from his post.

In a programme held at Suryapet, women burnt the effigy of the Union Government and raised slogans. “The statement made by Union Minister was nothing but humiliating the tribals. How can he blatantly lie in Parliament? He must be removed from the post,” said the agitators while holding a rally and protest.

At Sangareddy district headquarters, tribal leaders held protest and burnt the effigy. They said that despite sending the resolution after passing in the House, the Centre is lying before the nation.