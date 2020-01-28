TRS political camp before MCK Mayor election

As the TRS high command is in the process of selecting candidates for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK), the party district leadership had organised a political camp with all the elected TRS corporators in Karimnagar district from Monday night onwards.

After the completion of counting and declaration of results of MCK polls, the TRS, which had won 33 divisions out of a total of 60 that made its way clear for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor without the support of any political party or Independents, had organised the political camp. Accordingly, the TRS corporators were bundled into a special bus to a secret place in Hyderabad on Monday night.

Incidentally, Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar had made arrangements for the political camp. However, this decision of a camp by TRS corporators when there was no chance of horse trading or poaching by other parties, is raising eyebrows.

Political camps should be organised only when there was a hung verdict and when other parties are also planning to occupy the coveted Mayor post, the party sources said, and added that TRS had secured an absolute majority of 33 divisions to grab both posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor without the support of any other party. The BJP, which secured 13 divisions, MIM with six divisions and eight Independents have no plans of involving in horse trading to occupy the coveted posts, they maintained.

Some of the senior TRS leaders observed that the political camp was organised with the TRS corporators only to ensure that they abide by the party high command decision on the candidature. “By organising the camp, we can brief the corporators about the importance of voting in favour of the candidates preferred by the high command for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts”, they said.

“If we don’t organise the camp, the corporators will definitely have an inclination towards the candidature of someone else and may not like the candidature of the high command. But, by organising the camp, we will not give any iota of doubt to the corporators and we will ensure that the Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections are unanimous as they would be brought directly to the municipal office for the special session on Wednesday, they clarified.

Of course, it is one kind of a jolly trip for the newly-elected corporators, the sources said and added that some Independents are showing inclination to join the TRS.