TRS plenary was to promote BJP: Madhu Yaskhi

Jeevan Reddy writes to CM on ST reservations

TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman and former MP, Madhu Yaskhi Goud described the TR plenary as an effort to strengthen the BJP to create a three-corner contest in Telangana fearing Congress would sweep the polls.

At a press conference here, he said everyone including Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao made a serious effort to project the BJP as the main rival, and just to create an impression among the people about BJP’s non-existent strength in Telangana. Moreover, the focus was to divert people’s attention from the raging issues of Telangana like paddy procurement, job notifications, corruption and other unfulfilled promises of the TRS.

He said people were not willing to believe KCR’s outbursts against the BJP when the TRS went all out to support all the bills introduced in Parliament. He also ridiculed KCR’s claim of 90 seats in the next elections and said KCR’s surveys were showing about 30 seats to TRS.

Mr. Goud said TRS may have ₹1,000 crore assets and bank balance but KCR’s family had amassed huge wealth. “How can a party with an agitation background amass such wealth,” he asked adding how KCR increased his wealth so much in the last eight years.

Congress MLC and former Minister, T. Jeevan Reddy shot off a letter to the Chief Minister demanding that the ST reservations be enhanced to 12% as promised so that they can benefit in the recently issued job notifications. He said there was no need for Centre’s approval for ST reservations and CM was only diverting the attention on the issue.

He said the percentage of the ST population in the combined state was 6% and in Telangana, it was about 10%. At least, the Chief Minister should enhance it to 10% so that ST youngsters don’t lose out on the opportunities.