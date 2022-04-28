TRS plenary propels KCR into national politics

KTR says India needs a torch-bearer like KCR

Propelling Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to national politics to provide a viable alternative to the “failed governance model” of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was the focus of the 21st plenary of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

The 13 resolutions passed by the plenary had either completely denigrated the BJP’s governance or heaped praises on the innovative schemes of the TRS government even as every speaker touched upon the need for a visionary like Mr. K. Chandrashekhar Rao to lead the nation.

“Only KCR has the vision to ensure India takes a giant leap at the international level while fulfilling the aspirations of all Indians,” was the sum of all the speakers who introduced the resolutions or supported it.

India needs KCR: KTR

Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao had the opportunity to propose the resolution on the much-talked-about KCR’s entry into the national politics.

The Minister in his inimitable style went acerbic against Prime Minister Narendra Modi creating spoofs of PM’s political slogans. He said the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ has turned into ‘Durbhar Bharat’, ‘Modi hai tho mumkin hai’ to “Modi hai tho mushkil hai’, ‘Sab ka vikas’ is now ‘Sab mein vidvesh’, ‘Har ghar mein jal’ has transformed into ‘Har ghar mein jahar’ ’and ‘Make in India’ is now ‘Becho India.’

Mr. KTR further targeted Modi saying the country doesn’t need ‘Golmaal Gujarat’ model but the development model of Telangana and the country needs a “visionary” like Mr. KCR and not a ‘televisionary’ like Mr. Modi. How long the country can be happy comparing itself with Pakistan rather than the developed nations? Country, he argued, is looking for a man who believes in “Mera Bharat Mahaan” and Mr. KCR can be the torch-bearer of the country, he said.

The Minister also took a dig at the foreign policy under Modi criticising the interference in USA elections. “The myopic view of Modi reflected when he campaigned for Donald Trump. Perhaps he thought US presidential elections were like some municipality elections in Gujarat.”

In other resolutions adopted, the party extended gratitude to the Telangana government for procuring paddy in the current season despite the Centre refusing to buy, criticised the Centre for stalling enhancement of ST and Muslim reservation, implementation of Dalit Bandhu across the country, fight against the divisive policies of the Centre, doing away with imposition of CESS and bringing it under tax heads for fair distribution to the States, taking up BC census, resolving Telangana share in Krishna water, sanctioning of Navodaya schools and medical colleges to Telangana and withdrawal of GST on handlooms.