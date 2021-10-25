TRS plenary highlights IT sector growth, Dalit Bandhu as part of resolutions

Schemes in State a role model for others, says KTR

The focus of resolutions at the plenary session of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) held here on Monday was on the launch of Dalit Bandhu scheme and development of information technology sector and infrastructure although they touched every welfare and development scheme being implemented in the State.

Speaking on a resolution on IT sector growth and infrastructure development, working president of the TRS K.T. Rama Rao, who also holds the portfolio of IT, Industries and Municipal Administration in the Cabinet, said Telangana had been following a ‘3i’ mantra — encouraging innovation, expanding infrastructure and espousing inclusive growth — and as a result the State had leaped ahead of others in many sectors.

From electric vehicles to aircraft fuselage, from development of vaccines to apps and ‘Apple’ products and from having back-end offices of major IT companies to becoming backbone in the operation of such IT majors Telangana was into every economic activity, Mr. Rama Rao and explained how the State had been encouraging start-ups.

“In fact, Telangana State itself has become the best example of a start-up as its polices and schemes are being replicated by many States following their huge success here. Our policy is start-up and their (Centre’s) policy pack-up as it has been selling off several public sector undertakings in the name of disinvestment and monetisation,” Mr. Rama Rao said.

He noted that the integrated household survey (‘samagra kutumba survey’) taken up by the TRS government in August 2014 had helped it take welfare schemes to every eligible threshold (household). Stating that most of the schemes launched by the government helping State GDP Mr. Rama Rao explained how 24×7 power supply to all categories of consumers was leading to uninterrupted creation of wealth.

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy spoke on development of energy sector and administrative reforms as part of the resolution.

Vikarabad MLA M. Anand and Peddapalli MP B. Venkatesh explained how Dalit Bandhu was most desirable for the community which was among the poorest of the poor. Speaking on the resolution on the scheme, they said it was multiple benefit scheme as it would help improve the education, health and social status of dalit communities by improving their income generation.

“Dalit Bandhu scheme will dispel the darkness of poverty, backwardness and discrimination from the lives of dalit communities and also light up their lives,” Mr. Anand said. President of TRS K. Chandrasekhar Rao complimented the two for understanding of the scheme.

Party leaders S. Madhusudana Chary, Whip G. Sunitha, ministers and former ministers and members of Parliament — S. Niranjan Reddy and A. Nageshwar Rao, Kadiam Srihari, Md. Mahamood Ali, V. Srinivas Goud and Satyavathi Rathod, C. Laxma Reddy, T. Ravinder Rao, Nama Nageswara Rao and G. Ranjith Reddy — spoke on five other resolutions.