TRS plea to EC on “road roller” symbol

Vice Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar along with Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao met Election Commission of India (ECI) Member Anup Chandra Pandey in New Delhi on Tuesday and submitted a letter raising objection to allotment of road roller symbol to an Independent to contest the by-election to Munugode constituency.

They explained to the EC official that the symbol allotted to the Independent was identical to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) symbol of car. They stated that it was removed from the free symbols list in 2011 following an objection lodged with the Commission by TRS but it has been included again and requested the official to remove the road roller symbol from the free symbols list.