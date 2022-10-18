TRS plea to EC on “road roller” symbol

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 18, 2022 20:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B. Vinod Kumar along with Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao met Election Commission of India (ECI) Member Anup Chandra Pandey in New Delhi on Tuesday and submitted a letter raising objection to allotment of road roller symbol to an Independent to contest the by-election to Munugode constituency.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

They explained to the EC official that the symbol allotted to the Independent was identical to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) symbol of car. They stated that it was removed from the free symbols list in 2011 following an objection lodged with the Commission by TRS but it has been included again and requested the official to remove the road roller symbol from the free symbols list.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app