TRS picks Nomula Bhagat for Sagar by-poll

KCR banks on sympathy factor again

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has favoured the sympathy factor one more time by picking up Nomula Bhagat Kumar, son of deceased legislator Nomula Narasimhaiah who passed away on December 1 last following a brief illness, as the party candidate for the Nagarjunasagar Assembly by-election.

Party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has finalised the name of Mr. Bhagat following several rounds of consultations with the erstwhile Nalgonda district leaders of the party. The candidature was finalised after several names were taken into consideration along with that of Mr. Bhagat.

KCR handed over the B-Form to Mr. Bhagat in Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters, here on Monday evening along with a cheque of ₹28 lakh for electioneering. Minister G. Jagadish Reddy, MP J. Santosh Kumar, MLCs Sheri Subhash Reddy, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Tera Chinnapa Reddy and Madireddy Srinivas Reddy, party general secretaries Ravula Shravan Kumar Reddy and family members of Mr. Bhagat and party leaders from Nagarjunasagar constituency were present.

The 36-year-old practising High Court advocate Mr. Bhagat is highly educated and a degree holder in multiple disciplines. Basically an engineering graduate (B.Tech), he also pursued business management (MBA) and law (LLB and LLM). He has been practising an an advocate in the High Court since 2014 after four years service in private sector.

Mr. Bhagat has also been active in the political arena since 2014 by working along with his father and actively organised his father’s election campaigns in 2014 and 2018. He was also active in the party activities in all elections in Nagarajunasagar constituency since 2014.

Speaking after receiving the B-Form from the party president, Mr. Bhagat said the party leadership had given appropriate recognition to his father since he joined the party before the statehood to Telangana and the welfare and development schemes of the TRS government had ensured his father’s win 2018. “It’s, however, unfortunate that my father passed away within two years of his election, resulting in by-election to the constituency”, Mr. Bhagat said.

Thanking the Chief Minister and party president for keeping faith in him and allotting ticket, Mr. Bhagat said he would strive hard to realise the dreams and ideals of his father for betterment of constituents’ lives with the help of party leadership and the government. “Hope the people of Nagarajunsagar will express their faith in me as the political heir of Narsimhaiah so that I could carry on the work of my father for the people”, he added.