TRS Parliamentary party meeting on Saturday

Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened the Parliamentary party meeting on Saturday to explain the strategy to be adopted by TRS in its struggle against the Central government during the monsoon session of Parliament starting on Monday.

A release of the CMO said Mr. Rao will ask them to express in both Houses of Parliament strong protests against the anti-people policies of the Centre in Telangana. The conspiracies of the Centre to set up obstacles to the growth path of a State which was still in its nascent stage should be exposed. The State government was observing fiscal discipline but the Centre instead of encouraging it tried to derail progress.

The party will highlight the refusal of the Centre to procure rice from the State for national pool which has put farmers, rice millers and government to severe hardship. The State stood first in the country within a short time in food grains production due to revolutionary steps in agriculture, irrigation and allied sectors.

The Centre tried to put spokes in the wheels of implementation of National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the State though the government earned praised for the implementation and social audit of works. This will be resented by party in Parliament.

The devaluation of the rupee against dollar will be focussed by TRS as a responsible party to check the decline of country’s economy. The disturbances to peace due to monopolistic tendencies of the Centre will also be highlighted. Mr. Rao will ask the MPs to voice the concerns of the people of the State in this background.