TRS parliamentary party meet on Sunday

The parliamentary party meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will be held at Pragathi Bhavan, the camp-office-cum-residence of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who is also the president of TRS, here on Sunday to discuss the party’s strategy for the Budget session of Parliament starting on Monday.

Party MPs would be given reports with details on the issues pending with the Centre, release of funds due from the Centre and allocation of funds and schemes to the State in the coming Budget so that they could take them up in both Houses of Parliament. Party’s strategy for the coming session assumes significance in the backdrop of increasing confrontation between TRS and BJP in the State.