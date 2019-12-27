TRS opposes CAA and NRC: Vinod Kumar

Telangana State Planning Board vice chairman B. Vinod Kumar has said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) opposes the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRS), as they are unconstitutional.

“We believe in the Constitution. Article 14 of the Constitution clearly states that equality before law or equal protection of laws within the territory of India,” he pointed out.

‘Don’t disturb the Constitution’

Participating as chief guest at the TRS municipal elections preparatory meeting in Karimnagar town on Friday, he said the Constitution should not be disturbed by the government and all religions should be respected in the country. Mr. Kumar added that he had demanded in the Parliament to provide citizenship to the people who migrated to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they were harassed in the name of religion.

Hoping that the CAA would not stand in the Supreme Court during the judicial scrutiny, he stressed on the need for conducting several seminars on CAA and NRC to educate the youth. Stating that the BJP was fading away in the country with regular defeats in various Assembly elections in respective States, he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he had launched any new welfare scheme during his seven months stint of his second term.

Stating that Indian culture was great in the world, he reminded that the Rig Veda also clearly stated that all religions would be respected in the country. “However, the British had disturbed the country’s culture and traditions,” he added.

‘Lost due to over-confidence’

With regard to his defeat in the recent Parliament elections from Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, Mr. Kumar said: “We had lost the seat because of overconfidence,” and quoted the fable of tortoise and hare race. “The BJP had won the LS seats in the State only because of Modi wave as the elections were conducted after the completion of Telangana Assembly polls, he added. Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar, legislators Sunke Ravishankar and Rasamayi Balakishan, ZP chairperson K. Vijaya and others were also present.