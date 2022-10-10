TRS offers to withdraw from Munugode fray, if Centre sanctions ₹18K cr. to Nalgonda

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has offered to withdraw from the Munugode byelection fray provided the Centre sanctions ₹18,000 crore for the development of the constituency and Nalgonda district, the amount equivalent to the reported contract work given to Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy for resigning his MLA’s post and Congress to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and re-contest the election.

Campaigning for the party candidate K. Prabhakar Reddy at Koratikal village in the constituency on Monday Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy threw a challenge at the BJP, its government at the Centre, to sanction ₹18,000 crore for the development of Nalgonda districts which includes Munugode constituency going for the byelection now and the party leaders from the district would convince their party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to withdraw from the fray.

He suggested that the BJP could win the byelection by sparing the amount for the development of the constituency and the district instead of giving it an individual. He alleged that the byelection was necessitated only due to the urge of the BJP to expand in Telangana and stall the development of the State.

Funds for temple

Mr. Jagadish Reddy observed that the BJP, which talks about Hindu religion on every given opportunity as if it was the sole proprietor, did not donate even ₹100 for the reconstruction of the Yadadri temple taken up by State government with ₹1,000 crore with the help of donors and government funds. He sought to know why the BJP bigwigs who claim themselves as the brand ambassadors of Hindu religion did not trickle any funds for Yadadri.

The TRS leader stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of several BJP-ruled States and several Union ministers visited Telangana several times, including the latter going round by-lanes of towns and cities, did not recommend sanction of any money for the development of the State.

He explained that Nalgonda district had made enviable progress during the last eight years of TRS rule. The construction of Yadadri Super Thermal Power Station near Dameracharla with ₹30,000 crore borrowed from financial institutions for better future of the State was an example of development being done by the State government on its own, in spite of hurdles being created by the Centre without any funding.