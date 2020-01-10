TRS luring our party candidates: Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has accused the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) of luring its strong candidates for the municipal elections to make them withdraw from the contest.

Treasurer of TPCC Gudur Narayana Reddy said here on Friday that ruling TRS was indulging in unethical practices to weaken the Opposition parties. Alleging that Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao had brought disrepute to Telangana by violating and insulting the Constitution repeatedly during the last six years, he said TRS had legitimised the culture of horse-trading in electoral politics.

In the his first term, Mr. Chandrashekhar had forced defection of 25 MLAs, MLCs and MPs of the Opposition parties, particularly those of the Congress. In the second term, he had engineered defection of 12 MLAs to deprive the Congress party of the status of main Opposition party, Mr. Narayana Reddy alleged.