TRS NRI leader found dead in suspicious circumstances in New Jersey

NALGONDA

29 December 2020 12:20 IST

According to friends and family, Nallamada Devendra Reddy died while he went to fetch a package from his car outside his house.

Nallamada Devender Reddy, a native of Devarakonda in Nalgonda, a well-known face in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi affairs in New Jersey, USA, was found dead in his car in suspicious circumstances on the evening of December 28.

According to reports from friends and family, he went to his car outside his house at Edison township to fetch a file or package.

“He died while he was still inside the stationary car outside his house. The incident suggests fire was involved, and it was too late when neighbours rushed to rescue him. New Jersey police have taken up a probe,” a coordinator in the TRS NRI Affairs speaking to The Hindu said.

Devender Reddy, he said, was “a very active member in all the programmes conducted in New Jersey.”

Other friends expressed shock, and suggested that temperature in the Middlsex county was low and escape, in case of a fire, would have been possible since the car was not in motion.

Family members in Karnatipally village of Devarakonda mandal said Devender Reddy had first gone to the U.S. in late 1990s, and the last time he visited the village was two years ago.

He is survived by his wife, daughter, and Bharatamma, his aged mother here.