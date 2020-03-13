TRS nominees file nomination papers

Hyderabad

13 March 2020 23:04 IST

TRS nominees for the Rajya Sabha — K. Keshav Rao and K.R. Suresh Reddy — filed their nomination papers on Friday in the presence of senior party leaders and ministers.

Accompanied by IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao earlier they visited the Gun Park to pay tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the separate State.

They filed two sets of nominations each. Former Nizamabad MP K. Kavita, who is celebrating her birthday, was also present to congratulate the party nominees. Another TRS MP Santosh Rao congratulated the nominees and said he was welcoming them into Rajya Sabha.

Mr. Santosh said he was the youngest from Telangana in the Rajya Sabha while Mr. Keshav Rao was the oldest. There is a twenty-year gap between the three as Mr. Keshav Rao is touching 81 while Mr. Suresh Reddy is 61 and Santosh is 41 years old.

The two nominees thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for reposing faith in them.