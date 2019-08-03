TRS names Sukender Reddy for MLC seat

Three time MP of Nalgonda Gutha Sukender Reddy is the TRS candidate to contest the upcoming election to the Legislative Council from MLAs quota. His name was announced by TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday. Later, Mr. Reddy met Mr. Rao to thank him for the gesture.

The election was necessitated by the disqualification of K. Yadava Reddy on ground that he had defected to the Congress.

Mr. Sukender Reddy is presently chairman and director of the State-level farmers coordination committee, a post that he held since February last year. He resigned to the post on Saturday and it was immediately accepted by the government.

It was with the aim to play an active role in State politics that Mr. Reddy had expressed his inability to contest the last Parliament elections. The TRS conceded his request and fielded a new candidate in Nalgonda Parliamentary constituency but the seat was won by the Congress.