TRS names its student wing president as candidate for Huzurabad by-election

TRS candidate for Huzurabad Assembly bypoll Gellu Srinivas Yadav with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

HYDERABAD:

11 August 2021 13:00 IST

The student wing president of TRS, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, is the party candidate for by-election to Huzurabad Assembly constituency. His candidature was announced by TRS president and CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The by-election to the constituency was necessitated by the resignation of former Minister Eatala Rajender after the government booked land grabbing cases against him. He was sacked from the Cabinet, upon which he resigned from TRS and his membership of Assembly. He joined the BJP two months ago but the party has not yet named him as its candidate though he took up a padayatra in the constituency seeking the blessings of electorate a fortnight ago.

The selection of Mr. Srinivas Yadav came at a time when there were multiple aspirants to the TRS ticket. Prominent among them was the Congress rival of Mr. Rajender in the last Assembly elections - P. Kaushik Reddy -- who polled 61,000 votes to Mr. Rajender's 1.04 lakh votes.

Mr. Kaushik Reddy quit Congress to join TRS recently but he was made an MLC under the Governor's quota. Another BJP leader and former Minister E. Peddi Reddy who represented Huzurabad in the past also joined the TRS but he was not considered.

A former State Backward Classes Commission member V. Krishna Mohan Rao was among the other aspirants.