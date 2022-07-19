TRS MPs stage protest against price rise

TRS MPs staging a protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: Special Arrangement

July 19, 2022 20:06 IST

Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy faults Centre on rice issue

Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) MPs staged a protest demonstration at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of Parliament on Tuesday against inflation, failure of the Centre in controlling price rise, GST and other issues.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of the party led by Nama Nageswara Rao and K. Keshava Rao held placards and raised slogans against the Union Government and criticised its policies burdening the poor and the middle class.

Speaking to reporters there later, Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy blamed the Union Government for adjourning the two Houses every day without allowing discussion on issues concerning the majority. On the issue of paddy/rice procurement, he said Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal was creating confusion among the farming community one more time by asking them to grow paddy extensively stating that there was good demand for rice in the international market.

At the same time, the Centre was not lifting the custom milled rice from Telangana for over six weeks now and there was uncertainty on over 90 lakh tonnes of paddy stocks with the millers in Telangana now, Mr. Ranjith Reddy said. On imposing restrictions over the borrowings by Telangana, he said the Centre had put new conditions overnight although the State had been borrowing well within the limits prescribed by the Centre so far.

The TRS leader alleged that the Centre was victimising Telangana as part of BJP’s political conspiracy against the progressive State which was among the top contributors to the country’s GDP.