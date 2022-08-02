Telangana

TRS MP’s son robbed at knifepoint in Hyderabad 

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD August 02, 2022 20:13 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 20:13 IST

N. Prithvi Teja, son of Telangana Rashtra Samithi MP from Khammam Nama Nageswara Rao, was robbed by five unidentified persons on Saturday, the police reported on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by Mr. Teja, he was stopped by two bike-borne persons on the Tolichowki main road at around 4.30 p.m. on Saturday.

They got into the car, consumed alcohol and physically assaulted him. Later, one of the assailants took over the steering of the luxury vehicle and drove to SR Nagar from Gachibowli via Mehdipatnam and Masab Tank. They had also picked up three of their associates in the car at various points.

The car was driven rashly causing damage to some two-wheelers on the way.

Police said the five accused persons also forced the victim to transfer ₹75,000 to their account via PhonePe.

Mr. Teja, who was at the knife point of the accused in the car till around 11.30 p.m., later approached the Punjagutta police and reported the incident.

The police registered a case of dacoity and opened an investigation.

On Tuesday, police said they had arrested two of the five accused persons in the incident — Salman and Zohair of Tolichowki. They were remanded in judicial custody.

