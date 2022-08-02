Telangana

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao’s son robbed in Hyderabad

Nama Nageswara Rao. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao
The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD August 02, 2022 14:14 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 14:22 IST

N. Prithvi Teja, son of Nama Nageswara Rao, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP from Khammam, was robbed by two unidentified persons on July 30, the police reported on August 2.

According to a complaint filed by Mr. Teja, he was stopped by two bike-borne persons on the Tolichowki main road at around 4.30 a.m. on July 30.

They got into the car, consumed alcohol and physically assaulted him. Police said the victim was also forced to transfer ₹75,000 via PhonePe.

Later, one of the assailants drove the car, reportedly in a rash manner, and caused damage to some two-wheelers on the way, from Gachibowli to SR Nagar via Mehdipatnam and Masab Tank.

A case of dacoity was registered and Punjagutta police are probing into the incident.

