‘TRS morally defeated at Munugode’

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh expressed confidence that BJP candidate K. Rajgopal Reddy will win Munugode byelection with huge majority. He said that TRS was already defeated morally by playing the drama of ‘farmhouse politics’ and people are laughing at it.

“TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao can write excellent scripts for cinemas. Luring four TRS MLAs to BJP is nothing but cinema script written by the Chief Minister, a new found talent in him,” said Mr. Tarun Chugh while speaking to reporters at Munugode along with party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and others on Saturday. He said that people are going to vote against the arrogance of KCR and his family rule. He has ridiculed that the TRS leaders are not preferring to go for campaign with party candidate.

Referring to the expertise of Mr. Chandrashekar Rao in luring MLAs from other parties, the BJP leader said that 36 MLAs elected from TDP and Congress are still with the TRS and Chief Minister owes an explanation for this before pointing the finger at others.

“Entire Cabinet of Ministers and MLAs are deployed here by the TRS and they were directed to buy voters. There will be no escape. Even Ravana with huge money and force was defeated,” commented Mr. Chugh adding that the time was over for ‘farm house’ and ‘AC rooms’ politics and the people of Munugode had already decided whom to vote. He demanded that the Chief Minister release a white paper on progress in the last eight years. He also wondered why Mr. Rao failed to come to Yadadri temple when Sanjay made a pledge

Public meetings

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that they have planned nine public meetings on October 31 instead of one public meeting as there were chances of police spoiling public gathering as they did during the public meeting by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “People were stopped five kilometres from the meeting place in the name of security. It took about two hours for us to reach the filing of nomination by Mr. Rajgopal Reddy. Hence, we have changed our strategy and going to hold nine public meetings on a single day which would be addressed by national and state leaders. We can reach more people,” said Mr. Sanjay.

Accusing that several Ministers and MLAs are using drugs, the BJP president said they would be brought before the law after coming to power.