TRS MLC invites Eatala to debate

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has reacted strongly to the outbursts of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Huzurabad Eatala Rajender against TRS and its leadership and alleged that the latter was speaking blatant lies on the development of the constituency.

Asking Mr. Rajender to come for an open debate on the development of Huzurabad at Chowrastha (crossroads) there on August 5, TRS MLC P. Kaushik Reddy sought to know what were his achievements for Huzurabad and on what merits of development he was talking to contest in Gajwel. “Show the development achieved for Huzurabad, I will show the constituency’s progress made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao after you quit TRS”, the TRS leader said.

He alleged that Mr. Rajender had failed to get even a bus stand constructed for his native Kamalapur town. “Why Huzurabad is not developed when Siddipet, Sircilla, Khammam, Karimnagar and Banswada constituencies represented by Ministers/Speaker have made tremendous progress”, Mr. Kaushik Reddy sought to know from Mr. Rajender.

Stating that BJP has admissions committee in Telangana unlike any other State in the country Mr. Reddy said it indicated the party’s bankruptcy as it was purely depending on disgruntled elements in other parties as it has no cadre and leaders of its own. Mr. Rejender was heading such committee that was tasked to bait and coerce leaders of other parties to join BJP.

Mr. Kaushik Reddy explained that the Chief Minister had sanctioned ₹100 crore Special Development Fund to Huzurabad and ₹6 crore more was given for laying roads including to Mr. Rajender’s house there. He asked Mr. Rajender to get ₹100 crore for the development of Huzurabad if he had any stature in BJP and he would bring another ₹120 crore matching funds from the State Government.

“In case Mr. Rajender thinks that Kaushik Reddy is no match for him, is he (Rajender) a match to KCR? His talk of taking on KCR is like Kaushik Reddy showing overenthusiasm of taking on a BJP bigwig”, Mr. Kaushik Reddy said and cautioned people of Huzurabad that Mr. Rajender was backstabbing the constituency people as he did with KCR.